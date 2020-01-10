Pirates' Jameson Taillon: No arbitrator needed
Taillon (elbow) and the Pirates avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.25 million contract Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Taillon made just seven starts before being shut down with a flexor strain in early May. He suffered a setback soon after he resumed throwing in mid-July and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-August. He's expected to miss the entirety of the 2020 campaign.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Slated for elbow surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Still weighing options•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Awaits doctor visit•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Likely headed for surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Acknowledges season likely over•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...