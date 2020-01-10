Play

Pirates' Jameson Taillon: No arbitrator needed

Taillon (elbow) and the Pirates avoided arbitration with a one-year, $2.25 million contract Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Taillon made just seven starts before being shut down with a flexor strain in early May. He suffered a setback soon after he resumed throwing in mid-July and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-August. He's expected to miss the entirety of the 2020 campaign.

