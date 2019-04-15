Pirates' Jameson Taillon: No decision in quality start
Taillon allowed three runs in six innings Sunday. He gave up seven hits and one walk, striking out four.
He's yet to record a win after four starts, but he's thrown fairly well with a 3.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 21 innings. Taillon has already permitted more unearned runs (six) than in his entire career (five) prior to 2019. Accordingly, team defense is a sticking point and doesn't figure to improve any time soon. Taillon threw only 80 pitches Sunday. The team could have limited his work due the batted ball he took to the head in Chicago on Monday. There was no postgame report of injury, however. He's set to face the Giants at PNC Park on Saturday.
