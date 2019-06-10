Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Not ready to pitch

Taillon (elbow) has yet to begin a throwing program, though he has resumed baseball activities, 93.7 The Fan reports.

General manager Neal Huntington said Taillon is feeling better but is still "a ways away, unfortunately." The team had hoped the right-hander would begin throwing after four weeks, but he continues to rest his forearm and elbow. Taillon hasn't pitched since May 1, when he beat the Rangers in Texas.