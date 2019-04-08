Pirates' Jameson Taillon: OK following initial examination
Taillon was examined by a doctor after exiting Monday's game against the Cubs. The right-hander checked out normal but will be reevaluated Tuesday.
Taillon was hit on the head by an Anthony Rizzo liner during the second inning Monday, and while he was initially able to stay in the game and finish out the frame, the right-hander didn't make it back out for the third inning. A trio of errors by Kevin Newman led to an extended second inning for Taillon (during which the Cubs scored six unearned runs), which could have also factored into his removal. Assuming he checks out OK on Tuesday, Taillon should remain on track to make his next start Sunday against the Nationals.
