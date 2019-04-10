Pirates' Jameson Taillon: On track for next start
Taillon (head) threw from flat ground Wednesday and is on track to start Sunday against the Nationals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Taillon was struck on the head by an Anthony Rizzo line drive during his most recent start, but he's shown no signs of a concussion and remains on track to make his next start on schedule. Through three starts this season, the right-hander owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 15 innings.
