Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up 12th win
Taillon (12-9) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out six across five innings.
Taillon served up a solo homer to Jose Peraza in the first inning but settled in from there, blanking the Reds over the next four innings before exiting with a 3-1 lead. While he didn't issue any walks, the right-hander needed 100 pitches (66 strikes) to get through five innings as he faced the minimum just once. It marked the first time since July 20 that Taillon was unable to complete six innings. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven en route to 11th win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Whiffs eight in win over Brewers•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans eight against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Falls to Twins•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Twirls complete game in win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Evens record with win over Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...