Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up 12th win

Taillon (12-9) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out six across five innings.

Taillon served up a solo homer to Jose Peraza in the first inning but settled in from there, blanking the Reds over the next four innings before exiting with a 3-1 lead. While he didn't issue any walks, the right-hander needed 100 pitches (66 strikes) to get through five innings as he faced the minimum just once. It marked the first time since July 20 that Taillon was unable to complete six innings. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Cardinals.