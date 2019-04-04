Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Pitches well again in no decision
Taillon allowed one run on three hits, no walks and struck out five across seven innings but settled for a no decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old ran into trouble in the seventh during his Opening Day start, and once again, the one run he allowed -- a solo homer -- came in the seventh. Still, it should have been enough to win, but for the second straight game, the Pirates bullpen blew a lead in the eighth inning. Taillon looks great, though, as he's really only pitched one bad frame through two starts. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 13 innings this season.
