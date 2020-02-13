Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Placed on IL
The Pirates placed Taillon (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Taillon went under the knife last August for the second Tommy John surgery of his career, so the Pirates aren't counting on him to contribute at any point in 2020. His move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural, as it frees up a 40-man roster spot for newly signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Resumes throwing•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: No arbitrator needed•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Slated for elbow surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Still weighing options•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Awaits doctor visit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...