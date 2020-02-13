Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Placed on IL

The Pirates placed Taillon (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Taillon went under the knife last August for the second Tommy John surgery of his career, so the Pirates aren't counting on him to contribute at any point in 2020. His move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural, as it frees up a 40-man roster spot for newly signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson.