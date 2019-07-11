Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Plays catch in outfield
Taillon (elbow) threw lightly in the outfield for the first time in over one month Sunday, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates remain cautiously optimistic with Taillon, though the pitcher has a long road to recovery. "We still are optimistic, but the body hasn't recovered the way we hoped," Huntington said. "These last couple of weeks there's been some steady progression. We'll get him out and throwing, see how the arm responds. Hopefully, as he's feeling now, we'll continue to build good day upon good day." Unless Taillon makes some large strides in a short period of time, he may not have enough time to make a sizable impact in the second half. Huntington noted that the longer a pitcher is down, the longer his recovery period is once he's healthy enough to resume throwing.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled to throw Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To resume throwing•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Cleared to play catch•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Clarity expected in early July•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for another week•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Increasing range of motion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...