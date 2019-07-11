Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Plays catch in outfield

Taillon (elbow) threw lightly in the outfield for the first time in over one month Sunday, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates remain cautiously optimistic with Taillon, though the pitcher has a long road to recovery. "We still are optimistic, but the body hasn't recovered the way we hoped," Huntington said. "These last couple of weeks there's been some steady progression. We'll get him out and throwing, see how the arm responds. Hopefully, as he's feeling now, we'll continue to build good day upon good day." Unless Taillon makes some large strides in a short period of time, he may not have enough time to make a sizable impact in the second half. Huntington noted that the longer a pitcher is down, the longer his recovery period is once he's healthy enough to resume throwing.