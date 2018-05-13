Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Plays catch Sunday

Taillon (finger) is scheduled to play catch Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Taillon was lifted from Friday's game with a finger laceration on his right hand. He'll play catch Sunday to see how the finger is feeling after a full day of healing. An update on his potential availability for his upcoming start should become available following the throwing session. It doesn't sound like the laceration is overly debilitating, as Taillon is hopeful that he'll be able to take the mound on Wednesday against the White Sox, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.