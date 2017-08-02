Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Post All-Star break problems continue
Taillon allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and one walk in 3.2 innings Tuesday. He struck out three batters.
He's surrendered 23 runs in his last four starts, throwing a whopping 360 pitches in 17 innings. Taillon's fastball velocity Tuesday (95.5 mph) nearly mirrors his season average (95.6), but opposing batters look comfortable and appear to know what's coming. The 25-year-old has battled through testicular cancer and undergone numerous surgeries (including Tommy John surgery), but he can't figure out his current on-field struggles. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh skip his turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Dismantled by Giants•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans eight en route to victory•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Suffers third loss of year•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Rotation spot reshuffled•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled for Thursday start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scratched with flu-like symptoms•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...