Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Provides quality start in Wednesday's win

Taillon (4-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 72 of 108 pitches for strikes while delivering his third quality start in his last four outings and sixth of the year. Taillon will take a 3.94 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Brewers.