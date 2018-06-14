Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Provides quality start in Wednesday's win
Taillon (4-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 72 of 108 pitches for strikes while delivering his third quality start in his last four outings and sixth of the year. Taillon will take a 3.94 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Brewers.
