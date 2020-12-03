Taillon (elbow) signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Pirates on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 29-year-old sat out the entirety of the 2020 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he agreed to the same $2.25 million figure from last year. Taillon underwent the procedure in August 2019 and was throwing live batting practice during the 2020 campaign, so he should be ready for the start of spring training in February. He last had a full season of work in 2018 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 179:46 K:BB over 191 innings.