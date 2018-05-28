Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Records quality start

Taillon allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cardinals' didn't hit Taillon particularly hard, as they generated only one extra-base hit against him -- a double to lead off the game by Matt Carpenter. His success came from nine groundball outs, which helped him limit the Cardinals to just six baserunners throughout his 6.1 innings of work. Taillon was shelled for six earned runs in his previous outing against the Reds so this was a needed rebound, and he'll look to keep it going when he faces the Cardinals again in his next start, this time coming at St. Louis.