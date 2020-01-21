Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Resumes throwing
Taillon (elbow) resumed throwing Monday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
Taillon underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in August and has already been ruled out from appearing at any point in the upcoming season. The fact that he's already throwing bodes well for his return in 2021, but he still has a long road ahead of him before he's ready to pitch again.
