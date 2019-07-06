Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled to throw Sunday
Taillon (elbow) will play catch Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taillon was originally supposed to play catch last weekend and was later expected to throw Thursday or Friday, but he'll fall slightly behind that schedule again. He's expected to play catch for up to two weeks before a decision is made about his next steps.
