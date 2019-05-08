Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Second opinion confirms strain

Taillon underwent a second opinion on his right elbow earlier this week, which confirmed a previous diagnosis of a flexor strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Though doctors have confirmed that Taillon isn't dealing with a tear of his surgically repaired elbow, he'll be subject to a no-throw program for at least four weeks while he waits for the soreness to subside. Since Taillon would likely require a rehab start or two before returning from the 10-day injured list, it's probably safe to rule him out through at least mid-June. Long relievers Nick Kingham and Steven Brault entered the rotation this week, but one of the two will presumably head back to the bullpen when Chris Archer (thumb) likely returns from the IL later this month.