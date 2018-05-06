Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Settles for no-decision Saturday
Taillon allowed one run on six hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Brewers. He stuck out one.
Taillon was solid for a second straight outing, and he's now allowed just four runs over his last 11 innings (two starts) after getting touched up for 12 runs across his preceding 5.1 frames. The 26-year-old's lone strikeout marked a season-low, but he was able to stifle the Brewers for the most part, allowing just one extra-base hit which produced the only run against him. He'll look to keep lowering his 4.42 ERA in his next start, which should come at home against the Giants.
