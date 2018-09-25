Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Seven strong innings in win over Cubs

Taillon (14-9) tossed seven innings of one-run ball to earn the win Monday against the Cubs, allowing five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Taillon was impressive in the face of a tough matchup, inviting an abundance of weak contact while recording 10 groundball outs to help quiet the home team. His only real blemish on the night came on a solo home run from opposing pitcher Cole Hamels, but that was the only run he'd allow en route to his 14th victory. Taillon is enjoying an outstanding run of form and has now gone at least six innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings. He'll take a shiny 3.16 ERA into his final regular-season start this weekend against the Reds.