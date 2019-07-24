Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Shut down, set to see doctor

Taillon started feeling pain again in his elbow and will see a doctor next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He has been shut down, and it seems that like surgery may be the next logical route for Taillon. It certainly doesn't sound good, and he was already going to have a hard time ramping up in time to return this season for a team that has fallen out of contention.

