Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Still weighing options
According to medical director Todd Tomczyk, Taillon (elbow) "is still processing and gathering intel" following his visit with Dr. David Altchek in New York on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Taillon has been sidelined since May 4 with a right elbow flexor strain. It was originally thought that the right-hander would be headed for surgery after suffering a setback in his recovery last week, but it sounds like he's still considering a non-surgical route. It's unclear when Taillon is expected to make a decision regarding the next step in his recovery.
