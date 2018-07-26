Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Strong effort in loss to Cleveland

Taillon (7-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five as Cleveland downed the Pirates 4-0.

The right-hander was good, but Trevor Bauer was better. Taillon has now given up three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight starts, posting a 3.09 ERA over that stretch. He'll look to continue his strong run Tuesday at home against the Cubs.