Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Tabbed for home opener

Taillon will start the Pirates' home opener against the Twins on April 2, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

After a tumultuous 2017 campaign, Taillon is back to full health and is looking to be one of the top arms in Pittsburgh's arsenal. Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the 26-year-old went through a normal offseason routine at Fairchild Sports Performance in Houston with a focus on posture and quality of movement. He hopes to be able to hold up over the course of a full season in his second complete campaign in the bigs. In 2017, Taillon was limited to 25 starts due to a cancer diagnosis, producing a 4.44 ERA and an 8.4 K/9 in that time.