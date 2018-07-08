Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss against Phillies despite quality start

Taillon (5-7) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates fell 3-2 to the Phillies, giving up three runs on five hits over 6.2 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander cruised through six scoreless strong innings and seemed to be in complete control, but things fell apart for Taillon in the seventh. He threw 60 of 77 pitches for strikes en route to his eighth quality start of the season, and he'll carry a 4.05 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Brewers.