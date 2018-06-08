Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss to Dodgers

Taillon (3-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing three earned runs over 5.0 innings. He racked up seven strikeouts but also allowed eight hits and a walk over 92 pitches.

Taillon wasn't necessarily the problem for the Pirates as he kept them in the game before the mixture of Tyler Glasnow and Michael Feliz coughed up five earned runs behind him. Still, it wasn't Taillon's best effort overall; his eight hits allowed tied for his second-most in a single outing this season. His strikeout total makes it four straight starts with at least six K's, however. Taillon is lined up to make his next start Tuesday against Clay Buchholz and the Diamondbacks.