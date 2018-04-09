Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Throws complete game shutout
Taillon allowed only one hit while walking two and striking out seven in a complete game shutout to earn the win against the Reds on Sunday.
Taillon allowed his only hit of the game to opposing pitcher Tyler Mahle in the top of the third inning. While he relied on strikeouts in his first outing, Taillon turned more to his usual profile of generating groundballs by inducing 11 Sunday. Regardless of how he gets the job done, Taillon has gotten off to a great start for the season, working 14.1 innings while striking out 16, walking just two, and allowing only two earned runs.
