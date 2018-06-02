Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Throws eight scoreless innings for win
Taillon (3-4) struck out six in eight scoreless innings in a win over the Cardinals on Friday. He allowed three hits and one walk.
Taillon issued only one extra-base hit in Friday's contest and threw 67 of 104 pitches for strikes. This was Taillon's fifth quality start on the year, and he's now brought his ERA down to 3.97 to go along with a 1.16 WHIP. The right-hander has a 60:18 K:BB in 65.2 innings, and he'll look to even his record in his next start against the Dodgers at home.
