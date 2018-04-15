Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Throws six scoreless innings

Taillon allowed four hits while walking three and striking out two across six scoreless innings Saturday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Taillon continued his run of early-season success with his second scoreless outing in three starts. He had only two strikeouts Saturday, but did manage to generate 13 groundballs compared to just three flyballs. After recording nine strikeouts in his first start, Taillon has just nine over his past two starts combined. However, his ratios remain excellent thanks to his ability to keep batted balls on the ground.