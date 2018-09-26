Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To make start Saturday

Taillon will take the mound for one final start in 2018 against the Reds on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

There was a chance Taillon would be shut down prior to his last projected start of the season due to the fact that he's pitched a career-high 185 innings, but he will toe the rubber one last time in Cincinnati. Through 31 starts, he's logged a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and an 8.4 K/9.