Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To make start Saturday
Taillon will take the mound for one final start in 2018 against the Reds on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
There was a chance Taillon would be shut down prior to his last projected start of the season due to the fact that he's pitched a career-high 185 innings, but he will toe the rubber one last time in Cincinnati. Through 31 starts, he's logged a 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and an 8.4 K/9.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: May not start again in 2018•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Seven strong innings in win over Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fires seven strong en route to 13th win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up 12th win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven en route to 11th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....