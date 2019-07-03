Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To resume throwing
Taillon (elbow) will start playing catch Thursday or Friday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Reports last week suggested that Taillon would begin throwing over the weekend, but he'll wind up just a few days behind that schedule. He'll play catch for 10-to-14 days before being reevaluated to determined whether he can increase the intensity of his throwing.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Cleared to play catch•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Clarity expected in early July•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for another week•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Increasing range of motion•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Not ready to pitch•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw until mid-June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...