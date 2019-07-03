Pirates' Jameson Taillon: To resume throwing

Taillon (elbow) will start playing catch Thursday or Friday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Reports last week suggested that Taillon would begin throwing over the weekend, but he'll wind up just a few days behind that schedule. He'll play catch for 10-to-14 days before being reevaluated to determined whether he can increase the intensity of his throwing.

