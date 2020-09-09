Taillon (elbow) threw 25 pitches at the Pirates' alternate training site Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Taillon isn't expected to return to game action before the 2021 season as he continues to recover from his second Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has appeared to shorten his arm action recently, creating optimism that he could still pitch for the Pirates following his return to full health.

