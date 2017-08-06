Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Tosses quality start in no-decision Sunday
Taillon allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across 6.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Padres. He struck out eight.
Taillon got off to a bumpy start by allowing two runs on two, hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the first inning. He settled down masterfully after that point, however, and allowed just four baserunners over the next five frames. Taillon was in line to earn his seventh victory when he departed, but a blow save by Felipe Rivero sent that opportunity by the wayside. This was a nice bounce-back performance after the 25-year-old allowed a whopping 17 earned runs over his previous 6.2 innings, and he will look to build on this effort Friday against the Blue Jays.
