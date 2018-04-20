Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Touched up for five runs
Taillon (2-1) allowed five earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three across 1.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.
The Phillies jumped on Taillon in the second inning as Rhys Hoskins started the trouble with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Cesar Hernandez hitting a single with the bases loaded to drive in three more runs. While Thursday's start was not his finest effort, Taillon had been off to a strong start this season. For now, there's little reason to believe this is more than one bad performance.
