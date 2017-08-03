Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Trainer says health not at issue

Pittsburgh trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Taillon, who has struggled in four post All-Star break starts, is not dealing with any health problems. "Absolutely not," Tomczyk told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "This guy's mental fortitude ... he sets the standard. I think you see a young pitcher just wanting to win. He's competing his butt off."

It's not unusual for a young pitcher to suffer from fatigue late in seasons, but Tomczyk noted that Taillon's velocity has remained consistent despite his struggles. In the 25-year-old's start on July 25 in San Francisco, replays showed Taillon pitching with what appeared to be a discolored and bruised middle finger on his right hand, but the team has made no mention of that ailment as a stumbling block.