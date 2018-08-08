Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Twirls complete game in win
Taillon (9-8) got the win in a complete game against the Rockies, allowing two runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three in Tuesday's 10-2 victory.
The double-digit hit total was inflated by five late Colorado hits from the seventh inning on and with the game already comfortably in hand, but it was otherwise a terrific performance for the 26-year-old. The righty was effective, but he wasn't especially overpowering. Taillon induced just nine swinging strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 21 of 36 batters, but he needed just 107 pitches to complete all 27 outs for his second complete game of the year. He'll take a 3.63 ERA into Sunday's start in San Francisco.
