Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Taillon underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday.

Taillon underwent flexor tendon repair surgery Tuesday, and it was determined during the procedure that the right-hander also required Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. This is a brutal blow for the 27-year-old, who is expected to miss all of the 2020 season as a result. Prior to suffering the injury, Taillon posted a 4.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in seven starts (37.1 innings) for the Pirates this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories