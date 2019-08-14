Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Taillon underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday.
Taillon underwent flexor tendon repair surgery Tuesday, and it was determined during the procedure that the right-hander also required Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. This is a brutal blow for the 27-year-old, who is expected to miss all of the 2020 season as a result. Prior to suffering the injury, Taillon posted a 4.10 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in seven starts (37.1 innings) for the Pirates this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Slated for elbow surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Still weighing options•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Awaits doctor visit•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Likely headed for surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Acknowledges season likely over•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Shut down, set to see doctor•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...