Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Waiting for guidance

The Pirates have not announced whether Taillon (finger) will make his scheduled start Wednesday.

General manager Neal Huntington said that the organization would "rather err on the side of conservatism" and have him miss one start instead of risking a protracted absence. On the other hand, one of the potential replacement options for Taillon on Wednesday, Nick Kingham, started for Double-A Altoona on Monday -- leading to speculation Taillon could make his start. Fortunately for fantasy owners, it doesn't sound as though the righty will miss more than one start, if it all.