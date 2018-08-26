Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Whiffs eight in win over Brewers

Taillon (10-9) picked up the win Saturday against the Brewers, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight.

Taillon was dialed in for most of Saturday's outing, tossing 69 of his 108 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth consecutive quality start. His lone mistake came in the third inning when he caught a little too much of the plate with a curveball that Christian Yelich connected on for a solo homer. The 26-year-old now owns a 3.49 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 152 innings (26 starts) this season. He'll look to keep things rolling as he faces the Braves in Atlanta next.