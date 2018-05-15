Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will make scheduled start Wednesday
Taillon (finger) will start Wednesday against the White Sox as scheduled, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Taillon's status was up in the air after he was forced to leave his previous start early due to a finger laceration. It appears that the team is confident he'll be able to go. After giving up just two runs in his first three starts this season, the 26-year-old has since settled down near his career numbers, posting a 4.08 ERA in 39.2 innings.
