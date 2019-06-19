Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for another week

Taillon (elbow) is 10-to-14 days away from resuming a throwing program, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Taillon has been rehabbing at the team's spring training facilities in Bradenton. While he's been increasing his range-of-motion exercises, the right-hander will remain without a timetable for his return until he resumes a throwing program.

