Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for four weeks

Taillon (elbow) won't throw for at least four weeks, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon was diagnosed with a flexor strain and placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. His absence won't be a short one, as he'll still need to build his arm strength back up following the shutdown period. He appears to be looking at a mid-June return at the absolute earliest. The Pirates have yet to announce who will take his spot in the rotation.