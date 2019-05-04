Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw for four weeks
Taillon (elbow) won't throw for at least four weeks, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taillon was diagnosed with a flexor strain and placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. His absence won't be a short one, as he'll still need to build his arm strength back up following the shutdown period. He appears to be looking at a mid-June return at the absolute earliest. The Pirates have yet to announce who will take his spot in the rotation.
