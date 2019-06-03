Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Won't throw until mid-June

Taillon (elbow) said Monday that he won't begin a throwing program for at least two more weeks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection to address his strained right elbow, so he'll continue to rest until mid-June while waiting for the shot to take effect. Assuming the injection yields the desired results, Taillon will presumably be eased slowly into a throwing program, which would initially consist of long-toss sessions from flat ground. The Pirates likely won't have a clear target date for when Taillon might return from the 60-day injured list until he completes a simulated game without discomfort.