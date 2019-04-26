Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Yields five runs in loss

Taillon (1-3) allowed five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The right-hander struggled right at the start of the game, giving up two runs in the first inning. He faced the minimum in the second and third, but again Taillon ran into trouble during the fourth and fifth frames. It's been a disappointing April for Taillon, who was expected to become a true ace in 2019. He is 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday.