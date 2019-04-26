Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Yields five runs in loss
Taillon (1-3) allowed five runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The right-hander struggled right at the start of the game, giving up two runs in the first inning. He faced the minimum in the second and third, but again Taillon ran into trouble during the fourth and fifth frames. It's been a disappointing April for Taillon, who was expected to become a true ace in 2019. He is 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets first win•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: No-decision in quality start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: On track for next start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: OK following initial examination•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Pitches well again in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Deserves better fate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...