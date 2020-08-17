Gustave agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Gustave didn't take long to find a new organization after he declined an outright assignment to the Giants' alternate training site last week when he was removed from the 40-man roster. The right-hander didn't see any action for the big club during the abbreviated season, but he made 23 appearances out of the San Francisco bullpen in 2019, logging a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 24.1 innings. He'll claim a spot in the Pirates' 60-man roster pool and report to the organization's alternate site in Altoona.