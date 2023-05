Jones was activated from the injured list and gave up one run with one strikeout over 2.1 innings Wednesday for Double-A Altoona.

The electric righty missed almost three weeks with an undisclosed injury. Jones' stuff should play in the big leagues, but he will need to throw at a solid clip in order to make it as a starting pitcher long term. He has a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 16 innings this year across four appearances.