Jones (1-0) earned the win over the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander lived up to the hype in his major-league debut, notching 22 swings and misses on 89 pitches. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, 22 swings and misses are the most by a pitcher in their MLB debut in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008). Jones reached as high as 99.9 mph with his fastball and looked every bit the part of a breakout pitcher. He's only 22 years old, but Jones has pitched 120-plus innings each of the past two years and could in theory push past 150 frames as a regular member of the Pirates' rotation. He tentatively lines up for a tough test at home against the Orioles next week.