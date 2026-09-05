Jones (3-6) earned the win against the Angels on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine across six scoreless innings.

It was Jones' best start since July 8 against Atlanta, when he struck out eight batters while not allowing a run, hit or walk across six frames. He struck out four consecutive batters both from the second to third innings and between the fifth and sixth frames, en route to tying a season high in punchouts. His Pirates teammates put up only one run, but that turned out to be enough for Jones to come away with his first win since July 18 against the Guardians. He'll take a 4.46 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 78.2 innings into his next start, lined up for next week on the road against the White Sox.