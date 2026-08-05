Pirates' Jared Jones: Lasts four innings in loss

Jones (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings.

Jones was tagged for a solo homer by Jackson Chourio in the third inning before Andrew Vaughn led off the fourth with a solo shot of his own as part of a two-run frame. The right-hander matched his season-high pitch count of 83 but was only able to complete four innings. He has now taken a loss in consecutive starts. After missing all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Jones owns a 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 62:16 K:BB across 56 innings in his comeback campaign. He's slated to face the Mets at home Sunday in his next start.