Jones (1-2) took the loss against Philadelphia on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over 6.1 innings.

Jones was very good in the outing, but home runs by Alec Bohm (in the fourth inning) and Brandon Marsh (in the seventh) accounted for three runs against him, which was enough to tag him with his second straight loss. The rookie right-hander nonetheless continues to impress, as he's notched a quality start in two straight outings and has punched out at least seven batters in all three of his appearances so far this season. Overall, Jones has a a 4.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and outstanding 25:2 K:BB through 18 innings as a big-leaguer, so fantasy managers who roster him have ample reason to be excited for what lies ahead.