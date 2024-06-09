Jones did not factor into the decision Sunday against Minnesota, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Jones struggled to find his footing early in this one, allowing all three of his runs in a shaky first inning where he walked two batters and allowed the bases to be loaded with just one out. The 22-year-old rookie was able to settle in afterwards, but his control has been a minor cause for concern recently -- Sunday was his fourth-consecutive game allowing multiple walks. In that span, Jones has compiled a 4.25 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP and a meager 16:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings. Jones is still an excellent fantasy option moving forward, although he will be tested in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend at Coors Field in Colorado.